Kurdistan PM Condemns Drone Attack on President Barzani’s Residence, Urges Federal Action

Masrour Barzani calls for accountability and international support amid rising security threats

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, describing the incident as a “cowardly” act and part of ongoing security threats facing the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement posted on his official X account, the prime minister denounced the attack and called on the federal government in Iraq to fulfill its responsibilities by bringing those responsible to justice and ending what he described as continued terrorist actions by armed groups.

“We strongly condemn and denounce the cowardly drone attack,” Barzani said, urging Baghdad to take decisive steps against those behind the incident.

He also called on the international community and allied partners to support the Kurdistan Region in safeguarding its citizens and protecting its interests amid rising threats.

Barzani emphasized that the Kurdistan Region reserves the right to respond, stating that authorities will take all necessary measures to confront those responsible and ensure security.

"We reserve every right to confront these terrorists, and we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the Kurdistan Region," said Barzani.

I condemn and denounce in the strongest terms the cowardly drone attack on the residence of @IKRPresident Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok. Once again, we call on the federal government to act on its responsibility, bring these outlaw criminals to justice, and curb the continued… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 28, 2026

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with a series of drone and missile attacks raising concerns over stability and the ability of Iraqi authorities to contain armed groups operating within the country.

In a related development, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Parliamentary Bloc earlier in the day issued a strong condemnation of attacks targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan Region President, as well as several other locations in Duhok Governorate.

In a statement, the bloc described the assaults as “unjust and cowardly,” saying they are part of a series of hostile actions aimed at undermining the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and inciting chaos.

“These futile attempts will not weaken the resolve of the people of Kurdistan to safeguard their constitutional status,” the statement read.

The bloc also called on relevant authorities to act swiftly to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The attack on the residence of President Nechirvan Barzani has drawn notable regional and international reactions, including a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Barzani, during which Macron strongly condemned the strike as unacceptable and expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region.

Macron also conveyed condolences over the recent killing of Peshmerga fighters and reaffirmed France’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sovereignty and preventing further regional escalation.