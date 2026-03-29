Jordan Condemns Attack on Kurdistan President Residence

Jordan condemned the drone strike on Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok, calling it “unacceptable” and a breach of Iraq’s security, and reaffirmed support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Jordan on Sunday condemned a drone strike targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, calling the attack “unacceptable” and a violation of Iraq’s security and stability, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan’s support for the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The attack occurred on Saturday and has prompted widespread domestic and international reactions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned the incident in a telephone conversation with Barzani and ordered the formation of a joint security and technical team to investigate the attack and identify those responsible, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki also issued a statement denouncing the strike, describing it as an unacceptable threat to national security and unity.

Maliki wrote on his official X account that “The violations that occurred in the Kurdistan Region, along with the targeting of the homes of the Region's leaders—Excellencies Masoud Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani—are rejected and condemned, regardless of which party is responsible.”

He added that the attacks “do not only target specific individuals; rather, they cause harm to the security and stability of Iraq in general and contribute to weakening national unity.” Maliki further called for strengthened national cohesion and a collective stance against violence.

International actors issued similar condemnations. The British Embassy in Iraq described the drone strike as “unacceptable” and called for “rapid de-escalation to protect stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region,” posting the statement on its X account.

The U.S. Consulate in Erbil also condemned the attack, describing it as a direct assault on Iraqi sovereignty and stability.

The U.S. Department of State added that it “unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran’s terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

The European Union, through its embassies in Baghdad, condemned the strike and urged that those responsible be brought to justice, noting that such incidents risk further escalation.

France also condemned the attack, with President Emmanuel Macron describing the incident as unacceptable and emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Regional responses followed suit. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the strike in a telephone call with Barzani, reaffirming support for the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Iranian officials also issued statements: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the incident as a “terrorist act,” while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps characterized it as a form of aggression intended to undermine regional stability.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack through both a direct call from President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Barzani and an official ministry statement.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the strike “criminal aggression” and expressed full solidarity with Barzani, his family, the federal government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government, reaffirming the UAE’s support for security and stability.

Within the Kurdistan Region, political and administrative figures also responded. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on the federal government to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further attacks.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party’s Political Bureau and parliamentary bloc condemned the strike as part of a series of actions targeting regional stability.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw highlighted that more than 300 attacks had targeted the capital within the past month, resulting in casualties, according to local reporting.

President Masoud Barzani noted that earlier attacks on his headquarters had not been publicized to avoid public concern and emphasized that security considerations apply to the entire Kurdistan Region.

He described the recent strike in Duhok as part of a broader pattern of assaults affecting multiple areas and urged decisive action to prevent further incidents.

The coordinated domestic, regional, and international responses underscore the severity of the drone strike and the broad consensus on the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and across Iraq.

Officials from multiple countries stressed the need for cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad to investigate the attack and deter future incidents.

The Jordanian condemnation, together with statements from domestic and international actors, reinforces calls for accountability and continued protection of Iraq’s sovereignty and regional security.