Spain Denies U.S. Access to Airspace and Military Bases for Iran Operations

Spain has closed its airspace and military bases to U.S. flights involved in the war against Iran, citing the operation's lack of international legal authorization.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Spanish government has officially closed its airspace and military bases to all flights participating in the ongoing United States and Israeli military campaign against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury.

According to a Monday report by El Pais, military sources confirmed that Madrid is barring combat and in-flight refueling aircraft involved in the operation from utilizing the Rota naval base in Cádiz and the Morón de la Frontera air base in Seville.

Furthermore, Spain is refusing to authorize the use of its sovereign airspace by U.S. aircraft stationed in third-party countries, including the United Kingdom and France.

Spanish President of the Government Pedro Sánchez confirmed the policy during a recent plenary session of Congress.

“We have denied the United States the use of the Rota and Morón bases for this illegal war," Sánchez stated. "All flight plans contemplating actions related to the operation in Iran have been rejected. All of them, including those for refueling aircraft.”

The Spanish veto includes a singular operational exception: transit or landing authorization will be granted to involved aircraft exclusively in emergency situations.

Despite the restrictions on combat-related flights, routine U.S. military operations governed by the bilateral agreement between Madrid and Washington remain unaffected.

The Morón and Rota bases continue to provide necessary logistical support for the approximately 80,000 U.S. troops currently deployed across Europe.

Additionally, Spain's Seville Air Control Center continues to provide navigation support for U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers operating from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

However, these long-range bombers do not enter Spanish sovereign airspace; instead, they transit through the international airspace of the Strait of Gibraltar during their missions targeting Iran.

The Spanish government's stance was formulated following intense diplomatic and military negotiations with Washington in the weeks preceding the initial February 28 attack.

During that preparatory phase, the Pentagon had stationed at least 15 tanker aircraft, primarily KC-135 Stratotankers, at the Rota and Morón bases. According to El Pais, this deployment was initially intended as a show of force to pressure Iran during concurrent negotiations in Oman and Geneva.

Within this framework, Washington sounded out Spanish authorities regarding the potential stationing of B-52H Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer bombers at Spanish bases.

U.S. officials indicated the bombers would serve as a reaction force, tasked with destroying Iranian missile silos and launchers in the event of an Iranian attack on NATO bases or allied nations.

Spanish authorities communicated to their American counterparts that Madrid could not collaborate with an operation that lacked the mandate of a multilateral organization such as the United Nations, NATO, or the European Union.

Following this clarification, the U.S. plan was withdrawn, and a formal request to deploy the bombers on Spanish soil was never presented, according to government sources cited by El Pais.

This refusal carried immediate operational consequences.

Because Spain vetoed the use of tankers deployed at Morón and Rota for refueling combat aircraft in-flight, the 15 U.S. KC-135 aircraft departed Spain for bases in France and Germany during the weekend of February 28 and March 1. These tankers have subsequently been utilized in other European countries to support the war effort.

Following the Spanish refusal, the United States sought alternative European basing for its strategic bombers. Washington successfully negotiated the use of the Fairford base in Gloucestershire, England.

After initial resistance, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer authorized the deployment, restricting the bombers to "defensive missions" aimed at neutralizing missile launchers targeting Gulf neighbors and British regional interests. The U.S. bombers officially deployed to the British base on March 9.

The relocation of the bombers and tankers has introduced operational complexities for the U.S. military.

Bombers taking off from Fairford must now cross French airspace and refuel over the Mediterranean. In instances where French overflight is not authorized due to payload restrictions or operational requirements, the bombers must circumvent the Iberian Peninsula and enter the Mediterranean through the Strait of Gibraltar, avoiding Spanish airspace.

In these specific cases, refueling is conducted by KC-46 Pegasus tankers stationed at the Lajes base in the Portuguese Azores.

The timeline of the initial February 28 attack revealed a rapid escalation that caught European allies unprepared.

According to El Pais, European capitals were not informed prior to the commencement of hostilities, and existing diplomatic intelligence suggested an agreement between Washington and Tehran was imminent in Geneva.

The publication reported that a tip-off from Israeli intelligence regarding a meeting of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with his closest collaborators precipitated the initial strike.

While Spain has restricted offensive air operations, U.S. naval assets stationed in the country have actively participated in defensive measures.

Three of the five U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers based at Rota—the USS Oscar Austin, the USS Roosevelt, and the USS Bulkeley—redeployed to the Eastern Mediterranean. Utilizing their Aegis combat systems, these vessels recently participated in intercepting three ballistic missiles that violated the airspace of Türkiye, a NATO ally.

Spain also maintains a Patriot missile battery at the U.S. Incirlik base in Türkiye. Following the deployment of a second U.S. Patriot battery to the same installation, the Spanish unit has specialized its operations to focus on neutralizing incoming cruise missiles and drones.

In the broader regional context, Spain has thus far refused to participate in any potential U.S.-led mission to forcefully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, Madrid has resisted proposals to merge the European Operation Atalanta, headquartered in Rota and focused on counter-piracy in the Indian Ocean, with Operation Aspides, which protects Red Sea navigation from Houthi attacks.

Instead of joining those specific operations, Spain has deployed its most modern frigate, the Cristóbal Colón, to protect Cyprus following a drone attack launched from Lebanon by the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah.

The deployment aligns with Spain's commitments to defend its European Union partners while maintaining its refusal to support the broader U.S.-led offensive against Iran.