US-Iran Standoff Deepens as Blockade, Threats, and Mediation Efforts Unfold

US-Iran tensions escalated as Washington imposed a port blockade and Tehran issued regional threats, while Pakistan pushed for a new round of talks following stalled negotiations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The standoff between the United States and Iran intensified Tuesday, as Washington announced it had blockaded Iran’s ports, Tehran warned it could strike targets across the region, and Pakistan moved to bring both sides back to the negotiating table.

Despite a ceasefire reached the previous week appearing to hold, tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz threatened to reignite hostilities and further strain the region’s economic stability.

Efforts to secure a permanent end to the conflict — which began on Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran — failed to produce an agreement during talks held last weekend. However, Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of negotiations in the coming days.

Two Pakistani officials, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media, said the initial talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-time effort.

Meanwhile, two U.S. officials said Monday that discussions were continuing regarding a new round of negotiations. A diplomat from one of the mediating countries also confirmed that Tehran and Washington had agreed to resume talks.

According to the U.S. officials, the next round of negotiations could take place Thursday. The location, timing, and composition of the delegations have yet to be finalized, although Islamabad and Geneva are being considered.

The developments underscore the fragile state of diplomacy as both sides navigate escalating tensions and attempts to prevent a broader regional confrontation.