US Treasury Launches 'Economic Fury' Against Iran

The US Treasury announced it is deploying 'Economic Fury' against Iran, ending oil sale waivers within days and warning global banks of secondary sanctions for continued dealings with Tehran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The financial walls are closing in on Iran. The United States Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it is entering an aggressive new phase of economic pressure against Tehran — one that pairs the imminent expiry of oil sale authorizations with an explicit warning to banks around the world: deal with Iran, and face the consequences.

'Economic Fury' and the end of oil waivers

In an official statement published on its verified account Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the Treasury Department declared it is pursuing what it called "Economic Fury" — a posture of maximum pressure that draws on the full range of financial tools and legal authorities at Washington's disposal.

Central to the announcement is the expiry, within days, of a short-term authorization that had permitted the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea. The Treasury confirmed the waiver will not be renewed, effectively cutting off one of Tehran's last remaining channels for oil revenue at a moment when the country is already absorbing the economic shock of a naval blockade.

A warning to the world's banks

The announcement carries consequences that extend well beyond Iran's borders. The Treasury Department put international financial institutions on notice that Washington is prepared to deploy secondary sanctions against any foreign bank that continues to support Iran's activities. The warning is sweeping in scope — targeting not just Iranian entities but any global institution that maintains financial ties with Tehran.

The move dramatically raises the stakes for banks in Europe, Asia, and the Gulf that have navigated Iran-related transactions in recent years, signaling that Washington intends to use its leverage over the global financial system as a coercive instrument in the current standoff.

The Treasury's escalation comes less than 24 hours after CENTCOM reported that its naval blockade of Iranian ports recorded a complete enforcement success in its opening day, with not a single vessel breaching the cordon and six merchant ships turned back. Together, the two announcements paint a picture of a coordinated, multi-front campaign: American warships sealing Iran's ports by sea while the Treasury moves to seal its financial arteries by land.

With ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran set to resume in Islamabad before April 21, the timing of these twin escalations appears calibrated to maximize American leverage at the negotiating table — and to leave Tehran in little doubt about the cost of a diplomatic impasse.