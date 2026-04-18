Suspected Iranian Espionage Cell Detected Within Israeli Air Force

Israeli media reported the arrest of several air force soldiers suspected of spying for Iran, with investigations pointing to coordinated efforts to access sensitive military information.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A suspected espionage network operating inside Israel’s air force has been uncovered, with several soldiers detained over allegations of spying for Iran, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to Israel’s Channel 15, citing informed sources, several military personnel within the air force were arrested on suspicion of conducting espionage activities over an extended period for the benefit of Iran.

The report indicated that the suspects had been engaged in intelligence activities for a prolonged time.

The development comes after earlier reports at the beginning of April 2026, which stated that Israeli security forces had detained four additional soldiers from combat units.

Those individuals were accused of operating as part of an organized group carrying out espionage for Tehran, including during ongoing military operations, where sensitive information was allegedly transferred.

Israeli outlet i24 News reported that the investigation into the four soldiers is being conducted in coordination between the internal security agency Shin Bet and Israeli police.

Rising espionage concerns

Sources emphasized that the case reflects what they described as a clear Iranian effort to infiltrate security institutions and gain access to sensitive information.

They also pointed to a noticeable increase in espionage threats attributed to Iran in recent days.

The unfolding investigation highlights growing concerns over internal security breaches, as Israeli authorities continue to examine the extent of alleged espionage activities within military ranks.