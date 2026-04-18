Trump Signals Possible Return to Military Action if Iran Deal Fails

Trump warned the US may resume bombing Iran if no deal is reached by the ceasefire deadline, as negotiations continue amid unresolved disputes over nuclear issues and regional tensions.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could resume bombing Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to produce an agreement by the end of the current ceasefire, signaling a fragile and uncertain path forward in the escalating crisis.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said the situation in the Middle East “seems to be going very well,” but made clear that military options remain firmly on the table.

“If we don’t have a deal by Wednesday, maybe I won’t extend it,” he said, referring to the ceasefire. “You’ll have a blockade and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again.”

The president emphasized that talks are ongoing over the weekend and suggested that significant parts of a potential agreement have already been discussed.

“I expect things to go well. Many of these things have been negotiated and agreed to,” Trump said, while adding that a final outcome would become clear “over a short period of time.”

Blockade remains in place

Trump also underscored the continued enforcement of a US-led blockade, describing it as “very successful” and part of a broader military campaign over the past five weeks.

“The combination was pretty lethal,” he said, referring to both pre-blockade operations and the current restrictions.

He confirmed that the blockade would remain in place regardless of whether a deal is reached immediately.

Nuclear issue central to talks

The US president reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the core objective of the negotiations.

“The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “You cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon and that supersedes everything else.”

He added that, if an agreement is finalized, the United States and Iran would work together to take control of Iran’s nuclear materials and transfer them to the US.

“If we sign the agreement, we’ll go in with Iran and take it together… 100% of it,” he said.

Despite his optimism, Trump acknowledged that Iran may present a different public stance during negotiations, noting that “they have people that they have to cater to.”

Still, he maintained that a resolution remains possible, describing recent developments as “good news” without providing further details.

The latest remarks come amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran, with no finalized agreement yet in place.

A senior Iranian official previously indicated that significant disagreements remain between the two sides, particularly regarding ending the war and resolving nuclear-related issues. The official stressed that further serious negotiations are needed and suggested that progress could depend on extending the ceasefire.

The uncertainty surrounding the talks highlights the volatility of the situation, where diplomacy and military escalation continue to unfold side by side.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, the outcome of the negotiations could determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation or returns to open conflict, with both sides signaling readiness for either path.