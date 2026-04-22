Iraqi Parliament Forms Committee to End KDP Boycott, Restore Legislative Dialogue

The committee is expected to visit KDP representatives to discuss the key issues and obstacles that have led to their continued absence, in an effort to resolve disputes and encourage their participation in upcoming sessions.

56 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday called on the heads of parliamentary blocs to form a joint committee aimed at engaging absent factions and restoring dialogue within the legislature.

According to the Presidency, the committee’s primary task will be to open talks with parties that have boycotted or been absent from parliamentary sessions in recent weeks, with a particular focus on facilitating the return of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc to the assembly hall.

The committee is expected to visit KDP representatives to discuss the key issues and obstacles that have led to their continued absence, in an effort to resolve disputes and encourage their participation in upcoming sessions.

Parliament officials said the initiative is intended to lay the groundwork for broader national understanding, enabling lawmakers to pass critical legislation during what they described as a sensitive period for both Iraq and the wider region. The effort underscores the importance of inclusive participation from all political components in advancing the legislative agenda.

The move follows a statement issued on Saturday by the KDP bloc, in which it announced an open-ended boycott of parliamentary sessions. The bloc said its decision was in protest against what it called “constitutional and legal violations” within parliament.

The formation of the committee marks the latest attempt to break the political deadlock and restore full parliamentary functionality amid ongoing tensions.