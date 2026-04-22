'It's Possible': Trump Signals Second Round of US-Iran Talks as Soon as Friday

President Trump indicated a second round of US-Iran talks could begin as soon as Friday, even as Tehran has yet to declare any official position on the ceasefire extension, according to Tasnim News Agency.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A second round of talks between the United States and Iran could begin as early as Friday, President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday, as Pakistani sources said diplomatic momentum was building in the hours following a brief but significant exchange with the American leader.

Speaking to the New York Post via text message, Trump offered a terse but telling response when asked about the prospect of a fresh breakthrough: "It's possible! President DJT."

The remark came after sources in Islamabad told the publication that positive mediation efforts with Tehran had renewed the possibility of further peace talks within the next 36 to 72 hours — a window they said was based on an assessment of ongoing diplomatic work.

Tehran silent on ceasefire extension

However, Iran has yet to declare any official position on the ceasefire extension, according to Tasnim News Agency. Despite reports circulating in some channels claiming Tehran had formally agreed to the extension, no such position has been announced by the Islamic Republic.

Tasnim also reported that an account attributed to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei — suggesting official Iranian agreement to the ceasefire — was inaccurate, and that the channels which published it subsequently removed the item. Baqaei has made no statement on the matter.

Iran is currently examining various aspects of Trump's claim regarding the ceasefire extension, Tasnim said.

Ceasefire extended, blockade maintained

The update follows Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he would extend the current ceasefire with Iran while its divided leadership works toward a consolidated negotiating position. In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he had directed the US military to maintain the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and remain on standby.

"I have directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he wrote.

Pakistani sources described to New York Post that, the ceasefire as holding despite elevated rhetoric on both sides, characterizing the situation as reflecting positive intent rather than imminent escalation. "No military escalation from either side," one source said, adding that "Pakistan remains the key mediator."

Islamabad has continued working its diplomatic channels with Tehran since Trump's Tuesday announcement, and Pakistani officials view the current delays as a setback rather than a collapse of the process.