Iran Welcomes Pakistan Mediation Efforts, Stays Silent on U.S. Ceasefire Extension

“While appreciating Pakistan's efforts to end the imposed war and establish peace,” Baqaei said, Iran is “taking the necessary measures to safeguard Iran's national interests and security,” according to remarks carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran on Wednesday expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the ongoing Middle East conflict, while refraining from directly addressing the United States’ decision to extend a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran values Islamabad’s role in seeking to end the conflict and promote stability in the region.

“While appreciating Pakistan's efforts to end the imposed war and establish peace,” Baqaei said, Iran is “taking the necessary measures to safeguard Iran's national interests and security,” according to remarks carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

Baqaei’s comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for negotiations, following a request from Pakistani mediators. However, the Iranian spokesperson did not directly comment on the extension itself.

Trump said Tuesday that the truce would remain in place until Tehran presents a proposal to resolve the conflict, while also ordering U.S. forces to maintain a naval blockade on Iranian ports. The move came as a 14-day ceasefire, which began on April 8, was due to expire early Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

Conflicting timelines over the truce’s expiration have added to uncertainty surrounding diplomatic efforts. Pakistan, which has played a key mediating role, has provided slightly different estimates for the deadline, underscoring the lack of clarity.

The ceasefire extension offers a temporary pause in hostilities, but continued military pressure and the absence of a clear negotiating breakthrough have raised concerns that tensions could escalate if the talks fail to produce results.