Dem Party Reveals Ocalan’s New Peace Roadmap and Talks with Ruling AKP

DEM party said Abdullah Ocalan has outlined a new three-point roadmap aimed at advancing the stalled peace process, while discussions continue with Türkiye's ruling AKP

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new effort to revive Türkiye's long-stalled peace process has emerged from Imrali Prison, where imprisoned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan has proposed a fresh roadmap designed to overcome political deadlock and accelerate negotiations.

Speaking to the press, Medhat Sancar, a member of the delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) that visits Imrali Prison, revealed details of recent discussions with Ocalan, saying the imprisoned Kurdish leader had stressed the urgency of adopting a legal framework to regulate the peace process.

According to Sancar, Ocalan called on the Turkish parliament to approve and formalize a proposed "framework law" before lawmakers begin their summer recess, arguing that a clear legal foundation is essential for moving the process forward.

Sancar said Ocalan's proposal is built around three key principles intended to shape the next phase of the peace initiative.

The first pillar focuses on defining the legal nature of any future agreement. The second seeks to institutionalize the peace process to ensure its continuity and durability.

The third concerns defining Ocalan's role and status during the next stage of the process.

According to the Dem Party official, these elements form the basis of a broader strategy aimed at creating a sustainable and legally protected framework for negotiations.

Sancar also confirmed that a Dem Party delegation recently met representatives of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to discuss the legal dimensions of the proposal.

While noting that the government has not yet presented an official draft law, he said discussions and negotiations remain ongoing as both sides explore ways to advance the process more rapidly.

The meeting comes amid increasing political debate over a proposed framework law that would regulate future steps in the peace initiative and provide legal guarantees for its implementation.

Sancar warned that growing instability across the Middle East and the risk of wider regional confrontations make it increasingly important to find a political and legal solution to the Kurdish issue.

He argued that current regional developments leave little room for delay and called for greater political engagement to prevent the process from stalling.

The Dem Party official also placed what he described as a historic responsibility on Türkiye's democratic forces, particularly the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), urging them to support the initiative and help prevent setbacks or a reversal of the process.

His remarks suggest that efforts to revive dialogue are continuing on multiple fronts, with advocates of the process seeking legal and political mechanisms to sustain momentum amid a rapidly changing regional environment.