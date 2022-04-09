Turkish-backed forces shell Ain Issa for the fifth day in a row

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces continue to bombard areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery for the fifth day in a row, the Syria-based Rojava Media Centre (RMC) stated on Saturday.

The RMC tweeted on Saturday evening that Turkey and Turkish-backed groups had bombed the villages of Seyda and Malik, the Ain Issa camp, and the international road M4 with heavy artillery.

The Turkish army and Turkish-backed groups also shelled the SDF-controlled villages of Huweysh and Arida, in the countryside of Tal Abyad on Saturday afternoon.

Moreover, a Turkish drone targeted a car near the villages of Malik and al-Qayrawanon Saturday, located to the southwest of al-Darbasiyah (Dirbêsiyê‎ in Kurdish), in the country’s northeastern Hasakah province.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued to target SDF-held areas.