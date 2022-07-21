Iran condemns Zakho shelling, offers assistance 

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Thursday condemned Turkey’s shelling of the Kurdistan Region’s Zakho, which killed nine civilians, without blaming any side for the attack.

Kanaani expressed his “sympathy with the families of the victims as well as the Iraqi government and nation”.

He also stressed “firm support for the stability and security of Iraq.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of Iraq as its own security and will not hesitate to provide any assistance in this regard,” Kanaani said.

An artillery bombardment on a tourist resort in the Parakhe village in the Duhok province killed nine local Iraqi tourists and injured more than 20 on Wednesday.

The Iraqi government has blamed Turkey for the attack. However, Turkey has blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK denied it has a presence in the area and also blamed Turkey.

Several countries, diplomatic missions, and the UN have condemned the incident, including the UK, US, the Netherlands, and Germany, without blaming any one actor in the area.

Both Iran and Turkey, in recent years, have shelled and bombed areas in the Kurdistan Region during their campaigns against armed Kurdish groups.

These bombardments have wounded, displaced, and killed civilians.