Politics

UK Truss reiterates commitment to security, stability of Kurdistan Region in letter to PM Barzani

She hoped to further enhance the bilateral ties between Erbil and London, it added. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the then-UK foreign secretary Liz Truss in London, April 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with the then-UK foreign secretary Liz Truss in London, April 20, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Liz Truss Masrour Barzani Krg KRI

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss reiterated her country’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, according to a letter she wrote to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“I am glad our historic tie is stronger than ever,” the British premier wrote in her letter to Barzani.

Truss reiterated her country’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region within a “strong and unified” Iraq, according to the letter.

She hoped to further enhance the bilateral ties between Erbil and London, it added. 

Barzani in early September congratulated the newly inaugurated British prime minister on her new post. 

“I am confident that engagement between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom will continue to thrive under your leadership,” Barzani said after congratulating the Tory leader on her appointment,” he said in a tweet.

Barzani met Truss as the foreign secretary during the premier’s visit to the UK in April. In her letter, Truss said she was glad to receive Barzani in April in London, hoping the Kurdish leader to have found the visit “productive”.

Truss was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday after she comfortably defeated her rival, the former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in a months-long race for the premiership.

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in numerous party debates, mainly focusing on the cost-of-living crisis and tax reforms.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive