UK Truss reiterates commitment to security, stability of Kurdistan Region in letter to PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss reiterated her country’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, according to a letter she wrote to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“I am glad our historic tie is stronger than ever,” the British premier wrote in her letter to Barzani.

Truss reiterated her country’s commitment to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region within a “strong and unified” Iraq, according to the letter.

She hoped to further enhance the bilateral ties between Erbil and London, it added.

Barzani in early September congratulated the newly inaugurated British prime minister on her new post.

“I am confident that engagement between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom will continue to thrive under your leadership,” Barzani said after congratulating the Tory leader on her appointment,” he said in a tweet.

Barzani met Truss as the foreign secretary during the premier’s visit to the UK in April. In her letter, Truss said she was glad to receive Barzani in April in London, hoping the Kurdish leader to have found the visit “productive”.

Truss was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday after she comfortably defeated her rival, the former finance minister Rishi Sunak, in a months-long race for the premiership.

Sunak and Truss went head-to-head in numerous party debates, mainly focusing on the cost-of-living crisis and tax reforms.