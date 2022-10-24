Asayish fears ISIS attack on Raqqa prison

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Asayish for three days in a row launched security patrols near the central prison in Raqqa holding ISIS fighters, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday.

The Asayish reportedly fears a possible attack by ISIS.

The local North Press agency reported that earlier in June ISIS prisoners in the Raqqa prison revolted and tried to escape and that the Asayish recently cordoned off the prison as precautionary measure.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also on Jan. 30 this year recaptured the al-Sina’a prison from ISIS after several days of fighting. The prison holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) freed the former ISIS capital Raqqa from ISIS control in Oct. 2017 with support from the US-led anti-ISIS coalition. On Oct. 17, the SDF held an anniversary for the victory over ISIS.

Although ISIS lost all the territory that once made up its self-styled caliphate in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells are still active in northeast Syria, including in Raqqa.

This month ISIS members attempted to assassinate an imam of a mosque in Al-Raqqah.