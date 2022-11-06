SDF hands over 50 ISIS detainees to Iraqi representatives: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has handed over 50 Iraqi ISIS detainees to the Iraqi government, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Saturday.

The prisoners were handed over to the Iraqi government through the Al-Waleed border crossing.

The SDF in the past has said it has transferred several such batches of ISIS detainees who hold Iraqi citizenship to Iraq.

However, hundreds of them still languish in SDF prisons across northeast Syria.

Also last year, the SDF handed over 100 Iraqi ISIS detainees to the Iraqi government.

Iraqi security officials have reportedly confirmed that Iraq is trying to return all Iraqi ISIS prisoners and to put them on trial. This in order to prevent them from escaping SDF prisons and crossing back into Iraq.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Jan. 30 this year recaptured the al-Sina’a prison from ISIS after several days of fighting. The prison holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists.

Last month, the Asayish feared that ISIS could possibly attack a prison in Raqqa that hold ISIS prisoners and stepped up security patrols. However, so far no attack has happened.