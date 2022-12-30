52 ISIS suspects arrested in new SDF campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) so far have arrested 55 suspected ISIS militants in the Hasakah province during the Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt campaign, who were sheltering in residential areas and farms.

The operation was launched on Thursday in response to new ISIS attacks in Raqqa that have killed six security forces.

“The joint forces expanded the area of sweep and raid operations that started from nine axes after some terrorists tried to pressure the local populace to secure them a way to escape, but the pre-emptive and surprise raids thwarted all the hiding attempts of the terrorist elements, forcing them to surrender,” the SDF said in a statement.

“According to the initial investigations, the terrorist confessed to their involvement in many terrorist acts and in providing materials, resources, and weapons to the ISIS terrorist cells that one of them was about to carry out terrorist acts during the New Year’s holiday.”

The SDF also said it took time for the SDF to capture the suspects in heavily populated areas. “Our forces will continue the operations to dry up terrorist hotbeds in the area, destroy their hideouts, and ensure security in suspected areas.

#Coalition forces continue to #AdviseAssistEnable our partners in the #DefeatISIS fight to ensure safety and security of NE #Syria and the region.

“The SDF conducted a multi-day clearance op Al Jazeera Thunderbolt in central Hasakah to remove multiple ISIS threats,” the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said in a tweet on the operation.

“Coalition forces continue to Advise Assist Enable our partners in the Defeat ISIS fight to ensure safety and security of Northeast Syria and the region.”

The SDF and the US-led anti-ISIS coalition regularly carry out operations against ISIS to prevent the militant group from making a resurgence in the region.