Politics

US Secretary of State meets President of Kurdistan Region on sidelines of Munich Conference

In their meeting, Blinken reaffirmed his country’s commitment to relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Laurie Mylroie
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo: KRP)
USA US Antony Blinken Krg Nechirvan Barzani

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

They discussed the recent visit of the Iraqi delegation to Washington, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, as well as “the development of bilateral relations” between the US and Iraq and the US and the Kurdistan Region within the context of the Strategic Framework Agreement, concluded in 2008, as the George W. Bush administration prepared to leave office.

Blinken “reaffirmed his country’s commitment to relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and stressed the importance of stable relations between Erbil and Baghdad and resolving their differences,” the statement explained.

For his part, Barzani presented an overview of the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and highlighted the significance of America’s continued support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in confronting current challenges,” it said.

This was one of three meetings that Barzani held on Saturday with a senior western official. He also met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and had a similar exchange.

Barzani also met with the British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, and had a cordial exchange with him as well.

