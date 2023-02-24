Kurdish official killed by bomb blast in Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Hamza Kobani, a member of the Economy Committee in the Kurdish neighbourhood of Sheikh Maqsoud in Aleppo was killed by a car bomb on Friday, local media reports.

Moreover, three others were wounded.

The General Council of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in a statement published by the local Hawar News Agency blamed Turkish-affiliated groups.

However, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said both the Syrian government and Turkey were accused of being behind the car bomb.

The majority of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo are Kurds from Afrin, who fled after the occupation of the city by Turkish forces and Turkish-backed groups in March 2018.

Syrian government forces have prevented vital supplies and aid following the earthquakes from entering the Kurdish neighbourhoods of Aleppo.

Read More: Turkish drone targets car near Qamishlo

Furthermore, Turkey has continued to carry out drone attacks in northeastern Syria despite the earthquakes.