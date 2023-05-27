PM Barzani marks 54th anniversary of Duhok governorship

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday commemorated the 54th anniversary of the governorship of Duhok.

“I honor the 54th anniversary of Duhok's governorship and promise to serve it more,” PM Barzani tweeted.

Barzani expressed his gratitude to Duhok's people for being an excellent example of hospitality, patriotism, and coexistence.

Located about 470 km north of Baghdad and 430-450 m above sea level, Duhok is located in northern Iraq and the western part of the Kurdistan Region.

With a population of approximately 350,000 people, Duhok is a city of diverse cultures and religions. The majority of the population are Kurds, with a minority of Assyrians, Chaldeans, Arabs, and Armenians.

Duhok Governorate was formed on May 27, 1969, and the city of Duhok became its capital.