Iraqi Premier, UK Ambassador to Iraq Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani (right) during his meeting with Stephen Charles Hitchen, the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo: INA)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani received Stephen Charles Hitchen, the United Kingdom's ambassador to Iraq, in Baghdad on Saturday, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral relations in various areas.

Additionally, the Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted Iraq's commitment to promoting stability and development in the region. He also emphasized the country's openness to economic cooperation and partnerships with all friendly nations.

The British ambassador praised the Iraqi government's initiatives towards economic reform.

Stephen Charles Hitchen has recently been appointed as the new UK ambassador to Iraq, succeeding the outgoing ambassador, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

The UK maintains strong economic, political, and cultural ties with both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as emphasized by British diplomats.

As a prominent member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (known as Daesh in Arabic), the UK has provided support to Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their efforts against this terror group.

The group's presence in the country has led to millions of internally displaced people and numerous casualties.

