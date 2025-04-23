Kurdistan PM Welcomes U.S. Delegation, Discusses Religious Freedom, Unity, and Political Progress

A key focus of the discussions was the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and religious freedom.

15 hours ago

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday, April 23, received a high-level U.S. delegation led by Riley Barnes, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the U.S. Department of State.

The meeting, attended by U.S. Consul General in Erbil Steve Bitner, emphasized America’s continued engagement in the Kurdistan Region and began with the delegation expressing their appreciation for participating in Kurdistan’s National Prayer Breakfast Day.

A key focus of the discussions was the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and religious freedom. PM Barzani and the delegation explored the current state of interfaith harmony in the Region, which has long been recognized as a safe haven for religious and ethnic minorities amid regional unrest.

The talks also highlighted pressing political developments, particularly the urgency of forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet. Both sides underlined the importance of resolving internal political issues swiftly to maintain stability and continue development.

In addition, the conversation touched on the timely resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region—a matter with significant implications for both regional economics and Erbil-Baghdad relations.

This meeting underscores the continued strategic partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, particularly on issues of governance, human rights, and religious pluralism.