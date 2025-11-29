Former KRG Official Hold Baghdad Responsible for "Terrorist" Gas Field Attack

Former Peshmerga official Jabar Yawar called the Khor Mor missile attack a "terrorist act" targeting civilian infrastructure and blamed Baghdad for failing to prevent assaults launched from federal-controlled areas.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Former Peshmerga Ministry Secretary-General Jabar Yawar on Friday condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field as a “terrorist act” targeting civilians and the Kurdistan Region’s electricity-expansion program, stressing that the federal government bears responsibility for failing to prevent repeated assaults on strategic infrastructure.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Yawar said the strike represents “a major threat to citizens,” noting that the attack has caused widespread electricity cuts across the Kurdistan Region for two consecutive days.

Yawar explained that while previous attacks typically targeted coalition bases and airports, the perpetrators have now shifted to civilian, economic, and strategic infrastructure with the aim of harming the Region’s economy and undermining the Ronaqi project, which seeks to provide 24-hour electricity.

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is “the only area in the region approaching stable, uninterrupted power,” making the infrastructure a key target for those wishing to destabilize the Region.

Yawar said that the Grad missile, was “an old, simple, short-range rocket that does not exceed 20 kilometers,” adding that if the weapon was indeed a Grad, “it was likely launched from Tuz Khurmatu.”

The former secretary-general stated that, according to investigations, all 11 previous attacks on Khor Mor originated from areas under Iraqi federal control, making Baghdad “the primary party responsible for preventing their recurrence.” He added that no perpetrators of the latest attack have been apprehended and linked the continuation of such incidents to the absence of a joint security force in the areas suffering from a persistent security vacuum.

The Kurdistan Region’s Director of Electricity Control, Omid Ahmed, told Kurdistan24 that the Khor Mor attack reduced power production by about 3,000 megawatts, significantly impacting the grid.

Ahmed said the directorate, together with the Ministry of Natural Resources and other relevant bodies, is working intensively to restore power to its normal levels, assuring the public that electricity will return “within the next 24 hours.”

He added that the Region previously received more than 530 million cubic feet of gas per day from Khor Mor to sustain 24-hour electricity, underscoring the significant impact of the shutdown.

Regarding neighborhood generators, Ahmed said the units still under contract with the Ronaqi project continue to operate normally, while no decision has yet been made about restarting generators whose contracts have expired. Discussions are ongoing to establish a suitable mechanism for operating generators should the problem persist or gas supplies remain delayed.

Ahmed also noted that a joint committee from the Electricity Ministry, Ministry of Natural Resources, and other agencies visited the site, estimating the damages at $20–25 million.

Dana Gas, operator of the Khor Mor field, confirmed on Thursday that the attack was carried out with a missile, which struck one of the condensate holding units, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. No employees were injured, but production has been halted to assess damage and ensure operational safety. The company said coordination with local authorities is ongoing to restore operations and resume supplying the market.

KRG Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs Rebaz Hamlan strongly criticized the attack, stating that the federal government has never disclosed the perpetrators of past strikes on Erbil or on vital energy infrastructure, nor held any group accountable.

“There must now be a serious position,” Hamlan said, stressing that the latest attack is particularly significant at this moment. He outlined what he described as the clear objectives behind the strike:

-Political pressure

-Disrupting 24-hour electricity in the Kurdistan Region

-Destabilizing security and stability

-Undermining the Region’s economic strength and infrastructure

Hamlan said the attackers “do not serve the people and have no intention of providing any benefit. Their goal is only destruction and chaos.” He added that all sides must take a firm stance because the attack “directly targets the well-being of every resident of the Kurdistan Region.”

The missile strike late Wednesday caused a complete halt in gas supplies to electricity stations across the Region. Over the past several years, the field—located between Kirkuk and Sulaimani—has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones, with the latest incident triggering widespread power outages in several areas, including Sulaimani city.

According to a joint statement from the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, the missile strike occurred at 23:30 local time, severing all gas supplies to power-generation stations. Both ministries said they are coordinating closely with Dana Gas to investigate the incident and restore operations.

The missile reportedly targeted gas storage tanks, causing a major explosion followed by a large fire.

As KRG ministries, technical teams, and security forces intensify their efforts to stabilize power and restore operations at Khor Mor, senior officials across the Kurdistan Region continue to warn that repeated attacks on vital civilian infrastructure pose a direct threat to public welfare, regional stability, and Iraq’s wider energy security.