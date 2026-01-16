Syrian Interim President Issues Decree Affirming Kurdish Identity And Rights

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued Decree No. 13 of 2026 recognizing Kurds as an integral part of the Syrian people, granting cultural, linguistic, citizenship rights, and declaring Newroz a national holiday.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has issued a presidential decree affirming that Syrian Kurdish citizens are an essential and original component of the Syrian people, formally recognizing their cultural and linguistic identity as an inseparable part of Syria’s unified and pluralistic national identity.

Decree No. 13 of 2026, issued on Friday, was enacted on the basis of the constitutional declaration and what the decree described as the requirements of the supreme national interest, as well as the state’s responsibility to strengthen national unity and uphold the cultural and civil rights of all Syrian citizens.

According to Article One of the decree, Syrian Kurdish citizens are recognized as a fundamental and authentic part of the Syrian people, with their cultural and linguistic identity forming an integral component of the country’s diverse and unified national identity.

Article Two commits the state to protecting cultural and linguistic diversity and guarantees the right of Kurdish citizens to revive their heritage and arts and to develop their mother tongue within the framework of national sovereignty.

Under Article Three, the Kurdish language is recognized as a national language. The decree allows for its teaching in public and private schools in areas where Kurds constitute a significant proportion of the population, either as part of optional curricula or as a cultural and educational activity.

Article Four annuls all exceptional laws and measures resulting from the 1962 census in Hasakah province. It grants Syrian citizenship to all residents of Kurdish origin living on Syrian territory, including those previously registered as unrecorded, and guarantees them full equality in rights and duties.

Article Five designates Newroz, observed on March 21, as an official paid public holiday throughout the Syrian Arab Republic, describing it as a national celebration symbolizing spring and fraternity.

Article Six obliges state media and educational institutions to adopt an inclusive national discourse. It legally prohibits any form of discrimination or exclusion based on ethnicity or language and provides for punishment, under existing laws, for anyone who incites ethnic discord.

Article Seven assigns the relevant ministries and authorities the responsibility of issuing the executive instructions necessary to implement the provisions of the decree, each within its area of competence.

Article Eight stipulates that the decree shall be published in the official gazette and shall enter into force from the date of its issuance.

The decree was signed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on 27 Rajab 1447 AH, corresponding to Jan. 16, 2026.

With the issuance of Decree No. 13, the Syrian presidency formally codified recognition of Kurdish identity, language, and citizenship rights within the framework of a unified Syrian state.