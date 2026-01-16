In a Rare Kurdish Address, Syrian FM Calls Kurds an "Authentic Pillar" of Nation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani said Kurds are an authentic pillar of Syria, echoing a new presidential decree that formally recognizes Kurdish identity, language, and citizenship rights.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a politically charged message delivered in Kurdish, Syria’s foreign minister has underscored the Kurds’ central place in the country’s national fabric, aligning his remarks with a newly issued presidential decree that formally recognizes Kurdish identity, language, and rights within a unified Syrian state.

Asaad Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, said in a statement written in Kurdish on his official X account that Syria’s strength lies in the unity of its people and their collective will to overcome challenges.

“The strength of Syria lies in the solidarity of its people, and with our unity we face all obstacles to build a free country that is spacious for all our dreams and hopes.,” Shaibani wrote.

In a second message, the foreign minister directly addressed Kurdish citizens, stressing that Syrian national identity has always been inclusive and indivisible.

“Because the Syrian Identity has always been a unity for all its children, and the Kurdish brothers are a genuine pillar in this structure. They are from us and we are from them, and our future is one and indivisible,” he said.

The statements mark a rare instance of a senior Syrian official addressing the Kurdish public in their own language, emphasizing shared destiny, unity, and the inseparability of Syria’s future.

Shaibani’s remarks came after Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued Decree No. 13 of 2026, formally affirming that Kurdish citizens are an essential and authentic component of the Syrian people.

The decree, issued on the basis of the constitutional declaration and what it described as the requirements of the supreme national interest, recognizes Kurdish cultural and linguistic identity as an integral part of Syria’s unified and pluralistic national identity.

Under the decree, the state commits to protecting cultural and linguistic diversity, guarantees the right of Kurds to revive their heritage and arts, and allows for the development of the Kurdish mother tongue within the framework of national sovereignty. The Kurdish language is recognized as a national language and may be taught in public and private schools in areas with significant Kurdish populations.

The decree also annuls all exceptional laws stemming from the 1962 census in Hasakah province, grants Syrian citizenship to all residents of Kurdish origin living in Syria, and guarantees full equality in rights and duties. It further designates Newroz, observed on March 21, as an official paid public holiday nationwide and obliges state institutions and media to adopt an inclusive national discourse that prohibits ethnic or linguistic discrimination.

Decree No. 13 was signed in Damascus on Jan. 16, 2026, and entered into force upon publication in the official gazette.

Together, Shaibani’s Kurdish-language message and the presidential decree signal a formal acknowledgment by Damascus of Kurdish identity and rights, framing them as a foundational element of Syria’s unity and shared national future.