President Masoud Barzani, Ahmed Al-Sharaa Discuss Syrian Developments Via Phone

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a telephone conversation, President Masoud Barzani and Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed the recent developments in Syria, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and the details of the agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), emphasizing that Kurdish rights and their protection in Syria will be respected, and that issues will be resolved according to the agreement.

In this context, President Barzani highlighted the importance of guaranteeing the rights of the Kurdish people. He also viewed the Syrian president's decree on Kurdish rights as a positive step that can establish a strong foundation for Kurdish rights in Syria.

In a separate development earlier, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa publicly expressed gratitude to several regional and international leaders for their roles in facilitating the agreement with the SDF, describing it as an important step toward unity and stability in Syria.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the agreement, al-Sharaa said recent developments in Syria had attracted close international attention, with multiple countries engaging in efforts to address longstanding divisions.

“President Masoud Barzani was one of the key figures who played a significant role,” al-Sharaa said, highlighting Barzani’s contribution to the process.

Al-Sharaa also thanked US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the leaders of Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar for their involvement and support.

According to the Syrian president, these parties closely followed developments in Syria and backed efforts aimed at moving the country from division toward unity and lasting stability. He explained that the agreement with the SDF is intended to establish a ceasefire, reinforce state authority in eastern Syria, and enhance security and stability in areas affected by conflict.

The phone call between President Barzani and President al-Sharaa reflects continued high-level engagement around Syria’s evolving situation, as regional and international actors remain focused on unity, stability, and the implementation of the Syria–SDF agreement.