Iraq Files Legal Complaint Over Attacks on PMF Positions

Government condemns strikes as “cowardly,” vows legal action and support for victims

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq has initiated legal proceedings against those responsible for recent strikes targeting positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other security institutions, a senior military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sabah al-Numan, strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a “treacherous and cowardly assault” on a formal state security institution tasked with maintaining stability and protecting the country.

“The attack is unjustified, and we have begun legal procedures against those responsible for the loss of the lives of PMF fighters and other members of our security forces,” he said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Numan added that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has established a special committee to visit the families of those killed and assess the condition of the wounded.

He noted that the prime minister has also directed authorities to provide full medical care and support to ensure the recovery of the injured.

Al-Numan reiterated that Iraq is proceeding with formal legal complaints against those [he United States and Israel] responsible for targeting PMF facilities and other security headquarters, emphasizing that such actions constitute a violation of state sovereignty and security.

The remarks follow renewed attacks on PMF units, which operate as an official security institution under the authority of the Iraqi government. Officials have stressed that such incidents will be pursued through legal and diplomatic channels, reaffirming Iraq’s right to respond within the framework of international law.

Al-Numan previously underscored that attacks on Iraqi security forces “will not pass without legal follow-up,” while highlighting the importance of media responsibility in supporting stability and ensuring accurate reporting during periods of heightened tension.

He also noted that Iraqi security agencies have developed pre-emptive strategies to address evolving threats and reaffirmed continued government support for all security forces.

The escalation comes amid broader regional tensions following the outbreak of conflict on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Since then, several Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups operating under the PMF umbrella have claimed responsibility for rocket and drone attacks targeting U.S. and foreign interests in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In the aftermath, PMF-affiliated factions in various parts of Iraq have themselves come under attacks attributed to the United States and Israel, further intensifying the cycle of escalation across the region.

Critics argue that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s outreach to wounded PMF members and the families of those killed highlights a perceived double standard, as they say similar attention has not been given to civilians and security personnel in the Kurdistan Region affected by repeated drone and rocket attacks that PMF-affiliated groups have publicly and openly claimed responsibility for.

Observers contend that the lack of visible engagement with victims in the Kurdistan Region risks reinforcing perceptions of unequal treatment and has raised concerns about the government’s approach to protecting all citizens and critical infrastructure across Iraq.