Öcalan Message to Be Read at Diyarbakir Newroz Celebration

A Newroz celebration in Diyarbakir on March 21 will include the reading of Abdullah Öcalan’s message and is expected to draw thousands under extensive security arrangements.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Newroz celebration is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Diyarbakir, where a message from the jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader, Abdullah Öcalan, will be read during the event, according to reports.

The celebration will be held in the Newroz neighborhood of Diyarbakir, Northern Kurdistan (southeastern Türkiye), and is expected to draw thousands of participants, including citizens, representatives of political parties, and civil society organizations.

The Newroz fire will be lit as part of the ceremonies, marking the Kurdish New Year.

Organizers indicated that, in addition to Öcalan’s message, a message from President Masoud Barzani will also be read during the event. Several political figures, including Leyla Zana, are scheduled to deliver speeches at the gathering.

Turkish authorities have deployed 12,000 police officers to maintain security throughout the ceremony, according to the reports. Preparations for the celebration include the provision of approximately five tons of wood designated for the Newroz fire.

The event is expected to follow traditional Newroz observances, with public participation forming a central component of the gathering.

The presence of political representatives and civil society groups reflects the organized nature of the celebration, while the reading of messages from prominent Kurdish figures constitutes a key feature of the program.

Security arrangements outlined by officials indicate a large-scale coordination effort aimed at ensuring order during the ceremony. No additional details were provided regarding specific security measures beyond the number of personnel deployed.

The Diyarbakir event is one of several Newroz celebrations taking place across Kurdish-populated areas, with organizers emphasizing public participation and adherence to planned activities.