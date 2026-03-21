Iraqi Coordination Framework Condemns Attack on Intelligence Headquarters in Baghdad

Incident kills intelligence officer amid rising security concerns and calls for protecting state institutions

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Shite Coordination Framework (SCF) on Saturday strongly condemned an attack targeting the headquarters of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service in Baghdad, describing it as a “terrorist act” that undermines state authority and security institutions, following an incident that killed one officer earlier in the day.

In an official statement, the Coordination Framework denounced the assault as a dangerous escalation against Iraq’s security apparatus, emphasizing that such attacks threaten the country’s stability and institutional integrity.

The group expressed full solidarity with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and extended condolences to the family of the fallen officer.

The attack took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at one of the agency’s bases in Baghdad and was reportedly carried out by outlawed groups, according to a statement from the intelligence service.

The agency described the incident as an attempt to disrupt its operations but stressed that it would not deter its mission.

“Such actions only strengthen our resolve to continue our work,” the statement said, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to its national and professional duties. Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding additional casualties or the extent of damage to the facility, nor have they identified those responsible.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service pledged to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice, underscoring its continued focus on safeguarding national security despite ongoing threats.

The Coordination Framework, meanwhile, called for preventing any attempts to destabilize the country or target state institutions, particularly amid heightened regional tensions. It also reiterated its rejection of repeated attacks on Iraqi security forces, including the Popular Mobilization Forces, which have suffered casualties in recent incidents.

The attack comes as Iraq faces increasing security challenges linked to broader regional instability, with officials warning against efforts to exploit the current environment to undermine the country’s security institutions.

The incident also comes amid a broader pattern of escalating attacks by Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq, which have increasingly targeted US and other foreign missions, as well as areas within the Kurdistan Region.

In recent weeks, these groups have launched drone and rocket strikes against diplomatic facilities and military sites, while also hitting civilian and energy infrastructure, contributing to casualties among civilians and security personnel.

Such attacks have raised growing concerns over the inability to curb militia activity, as repeated strikes on residential neighborhoods in the Kurdistan Region have resulted in deaths and injuries among innocent civilians, further destabilizing the security landscape.