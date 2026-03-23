Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Port Near Finland, Causing Large Fire

Ukraine targeted Russia’s Primorsk oil port near the Finnish border on Monday, sparking a major fire, while also striking a refinery in Ufa. Kyiv says the attacks hit key fuel infrastructure funding Moscow’s war efforts; Russia reported intercepting 70+ drones.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ukraine launched drone attacks on the Russian oil port of Primorsk near the Finnish border on Monday, causing a major fire at the facility, Ukrainian and Russian officials reported. The port sits on the Gulf of Finland, approximately 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the European Union and NATO member Finland.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the strikes targeted “key fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation,” specifically mentioning Primorsk. “According to preliminary information, both the tank farm and the oil loading infrastructure were hit,” the General Staff said on social media. Satellite images confirmed large flames and thick black smoke rising from several cylindrical fuel tanks at the site.

Primorsk is a major oil handling facility, processing an estimated 60 million tonnes of oil annually, and Ukraine described it as a source of revenue Moscow uses to fund its military operations. The General Staff also reported a separate strike on an oil refinery in Ufa, approximately 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the front line, causing a fire at the refinery grounds.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s western Leningrad region, confirmed the fire at Primorsk, stating that “a fuel tank was damaged in the port of Primorsk, causing a fire.” Drozdenko added that Russian air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed over 70 drones in the region. He noted that the Leningrad area has not been a primary front in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Moscow launched 251 drones at Ukrainian targets overnight, of which 234 were shot down, demonstrating the ongoing intensity of drone operations on both sides. Ukraine has increasingly used drone strikes against Russian military and energy infrastructure in retaliation for near-daily Russian air strikes on Ukrainian territory, which have repeatedly targeted energy systems and caused blackouts during winter months.

The fire at Primorsk follows a pattern of reciprocal attacks between the two countries, with Ukraine aiming at energy and logistical nodes that support Russian operations. Satellite imagery made publicly available shows multiple fires and smoke plumes rising from tanks and oil loading infrastructure, illustrating the scale of the damage.

Primorsk’s strategic position on the Gulf of Finland highlights its importance for Russian oil exports, particularly near the EU border. Ukrainian officials emphasized the economic and military significance of the port, stating that the oil handled there directly contributes to Moscow’s war efforts.

The strikes underscore the continued intensity and reach of Ukraine’s drone campaign, while Russia maintains near-daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, contributing to energy disruptions and civilian hardship.

The attack on Primorsk marks a significant escalation in Ukraine’s targeting of Russian oil facilities near the border and in central Russia, reinforcing both sides’ reliance on drone operations to strike critical infrastructure.