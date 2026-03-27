Iran FM Accuses U.S., Israel of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ at UN Human Rights Council

In his statement, Araghchi claimed that U.S. and Israeli strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, water facilities, medical centers, and shelters, resulting in mass casualties and injuries.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Friday accused the United States and Israel of carrying out attacks that he said have killed more than a thousand teachers and students, during remarks delivered via video to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In his statement, Araghchi claimed that U.S. and Israeli strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, water facilities, medical centers, and shelters, resulting in mass casualties and injuries.

He described the alleged attacks as “crimes against humanity,” arguing that such actions undermine international peace and stability and risk further escalation that could threaten global security and the role of the United Nations.

The Iranian foreign minister called for those responsible to be held accountable, stressing that Iran seeks peace and has not initiated conflicts, but would continue to defend itself if necessary.

Araghchi also alleged that a specific strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' Elementary School in Minab killed at least 175 children. He said the incident was deliberate and accused Washington of attempting to deflect responsibility through its rhetoric.

On 28 February, the first day of the Iran war, the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls' Elementary School in the Shahrak-e Al-Mahdi neighborhood of Minab, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, was destroyed by a missile strike.