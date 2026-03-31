PM Barzani, Dutch Defense Minister Discuss Strengthening Ties, Condemn Attacks on Peshmerga

Both sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, while also reviewing the latest political and security developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday evening, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call with Dilan Yeşilgöz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to an official statement, both sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the Netherlands, while also reviewing the latest political and security developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

During the call, the two officials strongly condemned recent attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces, voicing deep concern over escalating tensions and instability.

Yeşilgöz commended ongoing reform efforts within the Ministry of Peshmerga and reaffirmed her country’s continued support for Kurdish forces, particularly in the fight against terrorism and threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

For his part, Barzani underscored the importance of advancing bilateral relations and expressed appreciation for the Netherlands’ sustained support and coordination with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fields of security cooperation and economic development.

I spoke by phone with @DefensieMin Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius on security developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



We both condemned the attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces, and expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region.… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 31, 2026