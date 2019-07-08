Kurdistan PM-designate submits proposed new cabinet to parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Monday sent the CVs of the candidates for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to parliament, Barzani’s press office announced.

The cabinet will have 22 ministerial posts, and the list of all candidates has been submitted to the parliament, “except the name of the candidate for the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be filled later in a near future,” the statement reads.

“We hope all the ministerial candidates will gain the confidence of Parliament” to start serving the people of the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible, the statement added.

The following are the list of the candidates:

Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)

Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG

Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice

Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga

Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior

Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy

Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health

Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education

Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction

Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism

Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning

Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth

Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal

Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries

Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications

Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs

Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity

Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister

Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister

Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister



Earlier on Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament invited lawmakers to attend Wednesday session to vote on the proposed cabinet of the new KRG, which now include two more female ministers than the previous one.

The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.

Based on the list of the candidates sorted above, the KDP will have 10 ministers, including in the Ministry of Natural Resources, the PUK, six, and five for Gorran.

Editing by Nadia Riva