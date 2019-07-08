Kurdistan

Kurdistan PM-designate submits proposed new cabinet to parliament

Sangar Ali Sangar Ali |
Kurdistan PM-designate submits proposed new cabinet to parliament
Prime Minister-designate of the autonomous Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Iraq Erbil Baghdad KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister-designate of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Monday sent the CVs of the candidates for the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet to parliament, Barzani’s press office announced.

The cabinet will have 22 ministerial posts, and the list of all candidates has been submitted to the parliament, “except the name of the candidate for the Ministry of Natural Resources, which will be filled later in a near future,” the statement reads.

“We hope all the ministerial candidates will gain the confidence of Parliament” to start serving the people of the Kurdistan Region as soon as possible, the statement added.

The following are the list of the candidates:

  • Masrour Barzani (KDP) – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
  • Qubad Talabani (PUK) – Deputy Prime Minister of the KRG
  • Farsat Ahmed Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Justice
  • Shorsh Ismael Abdullah (Gorran) – Minister of Peshmerga
  • Rebar Ahmed Khalid (KDP) – Minister of Interior
  • Awat Janab Nouri Salih (Gorran) – Minister of Finance and Economy
  • Saman Hussein Mohammed Barzinji (KDP) – Minister of Health
  • Alan Hama-Saeed Salih Mohammed (KDP) – Minister of Education
  • Dana Abdulkarim Hama Salih Abdulrahman (Gorran) – Minister of Housing and Reconstruction
  • Sasan Osman Awni Habib (KDP) – Minister of Municipalities and Tourism
  • Aram Mohammed Qadir Amin (PUK) – Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research
  • Dara Rashid Mahmoud (PUK) – Minister of Planning
  • Kwestan Mohammed Abdullah Marouf (Gorran) – Minister of Labour and Social Affairs
  • Mohammed Saeed Ali (PUK) – Minister of Culture and Youth
  • Abdullah Mahmoud San Ahmed (KSDP) – Minister of Martyrs and Anfal
  • Begard Dilshad Shukrllah (PUK) – Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources
  • Kamal Muslim Saeed Qarani (Gorran) – Minister of Trade and Industries
  • Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih Abdoka (Christian minority) – Minister of Transport and Communications
  • Pishtiwan Sadiq Abdullah (KDP) – Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs
  • Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil (KDP) – Minister of Electricity
  • Khalid Salam Saeed [Khalid Shwani] (PUK) – Region Minister
  • Aydin Marouf Salim (Turkmen minority) – Region Minister
  • Vala Fareed Ibrahim (KDP) – Region Minister


Earlier on Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament invited lawmakers to attend Wednesday session to vote on the proposed cabinet of the new KRG, which now include two more female ministers than the previous one.

The Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30 held parliamentary elections, which saw the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) increase its number of seats to 45, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) win 21 seats, and Gorran (Change) Movement secure 12.

Based on the list of the candidates sorted above, the KDP will have 10 ministers, including in the Ministry of Natural Resources, the PUK, six, and five for Gorran.

Editing by Nadia Riva

Related Gallery
Related Article