Security

Car bomb explodes in Syria’s al-Bab

The SOHR report said the car bomb exploded “near Al-Rai checkpoint of Turkish-backed factions at the entrance to Al-Bab city.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the Turkish-occupied city of al-Bab (Photo: Rojava Media Centre)
A car bomb exploded on Sunday in the Turkish-occupied city of al-Bab (Photo: Rojava Media Centre)
Syria Al-Bab Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb exploded in the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The SOHR report said the car bomb exploded “near Al-Rai checkpoint of Turkish-backed factions at the entrance to Al-Bab city in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, causing casualties.”

So far, it’s unknown how many people were killed or injured in the attack.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish troops, took control of the town of al-Bab in 2017.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians. 

 Read More: Infighting continues among Turkish-backed groups in Serekaniye

 Infighting between Turkish-backed groups also causes civilian casualties. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive