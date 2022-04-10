Car bomb explodes in Syria’s al-Bab

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - A car bomb exploded in the Turkish-controlled city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The SOHR report said the car bomb exploded “near Al-Rai checkpoint of Turkish-backed factions at the entrance to Al-Bab city in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, causing casualties.”

So far, it’s unknown how many people were killed or injured in the attack.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish troops, took control of the town of al-Bab in 2017.

Turkish-controlled areas in Syria have been plagued by regular attacks on groups aligned with Turkey and indiscriminate bombings that have killed civilians.

Infighting between Turkish-backed groups also causes civilian casualties.