Two Syrian Kurdish party members kidnapped in northern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (PDK-S) were reportedly kidnapped in Al-Muabbada (a.k.a. Girkê Legê) in the province of Hasakah on Tuesday.

The Kurdish National Council (KNC), an umbrella organization consisting of the PDK-S and other Syrian Kurdish parties opposed to the rule of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in northeast Syria, blamed the PYD.

The local branch of the KNC announced that a group of armed individuals arrested PDK-S member and media activist Barzan Hussein from his workplace, and took him to an unknown location.

This is not the first time journalist Barzan Hussein has been captured. Previously, he was detained in July 2017 and again in July 2021 by forces aligned with the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES).

Also in Al-Muabbada, another member of the PDK-S named Junaid Sayed Majeed was apprehended and taken to an undisclosed location by an armed group.

Read More: PKK-affiliated youth group attacks houses of KNC-members: KNC

In the past, dozens of supporters of the KNC and PDK-S have been arrested, and their offices burned or attacked by forces aligned to the local AANES.

The KNC have previously held the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responsible to stop attacks on its offices and the kidnapping of activists.

Read More: Attacks on KNC offices in Syria continue despite US call to stop

The kidnapping of the two KDP-S members comes after a visit by Dr. Abdel Hakim Bachar, vice president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, to Turkish-controlled Afrin.