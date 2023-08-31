US Consul General hails enduring partnership with Kurdistan people

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Mark Stroh, the newly appointed US Consul General (USCG) in Erbil, conveyed his enthusiasm in an introductory video shot against the backdrop of the Choli minaret in Erbil on Thursday.

New U.S. Consul General Greets IKR people from Choly Minaret! Watch this video! pic.twitter.com/YUFCgqhA3l — U.S. Consulate General Erbil (@USCGERBIL) August 31, 2023

Stroh expressed his anticipation of traversing the Kurdistan Region and extended a warm welcome to the slated February date for the forthcoming Kurdish election.

“While here for the next year, I'm looking forward to traveling all across this beautiful region, getting to know as many of you as possible and working hard to advance our shared prosperity and security,” he said. “The Kurdistan region has a rich cultural history, which I'm reminded of as I stand before the incredible Choli minaret.”

He said he looks forward to visiting the Erbil Citadel, the beautiful mountains of Sulaimani and Korek, the caves of Barzan and more.

“The United States of America is proud of our enduring partnership with the people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” he said.

“We have a long history of shared sacrifice and cooperation, including recently in the fight against Daash (ISIS), where the brave Peshmerga helped turn the tide against the most brutal terrorist organization we have ever seen.”

He also said the US consulate will also be working closely with human rights defenders, journalists, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to advance human rights and press freedom. “I look forward to continuing this important work together,” he said.

Moreover, he also commended Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s leadership for “finalizing arrangements for new elections next February.”

Earlier August, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced that the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will be held on Feb. 25, 2024.

They were earlier delayed due to differences between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

“Fair, transparent elections are a fundamental pillar of a good government that serves its people,” he said.

Furthermore, the US Consul General said the US will continue working with their partners in government and the private sector to increase economic opportunities in the Kurdistan Region and to help build a prosperous, diversified and transparent economy.

“This region has so much to offer. I'm thrilled to be here. I can't wait to meet all of you and I'm excited for the future,” he concluded.

The US Consul General already met with several senior Kurdish leaders, including from the ruling KDP and PUK parties.

On Aug. 24, US envoy to Erbil during a meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Barzani, praised his role in deepening “the historic relations” between the Kurdistan Region and the US.

Moreover, on Aug. 24, the US Consul General met with Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani.

PM Barzani also expressed his gratitude for the continued US support for the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the “historic and friendly” relations between Erbil and Washington DC.