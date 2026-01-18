Trump Back in Davos: Global Tensions, Peace Efforts, and Introduction of “USA House”

President Trump returns to the WEF in Davos with a record delegation to address housing and trade amid global tensions over Ukraine, Gaza, and Greenland, as reported by Time, DW, and AFP.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The U.S. President Donald Trump is set to appear in person at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this week, marking a high-profile return to a venue that Time Magazine notes seems inhospitable to a leader who built his political brand by attacking the global elite and international norms. According to Time, while the President has historically positioned himself as "a foil to those who frequent Davos"—pillorying their prioritization of climate cooperation over economic self-interest—he is scheduled to be the central figure at the conference for the first time since 2020.

Time Magazine reports that the annual meeting provides an opportunity to assess "Year One" of the second Trump administration.

While the President campaigned on an "America First" platform, Time observes that his actions abroad have caused significant waves, describing him as an "energetic actor on the world stage."

The magazine cites his recent actions, including the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his role in weakening the Iranian regime.

Furthermore, Time credits the President with architecting a cease-fire aimed at ending major hostilities between Israel and Hamas and notes his current attempts to apply a similar approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A "Spirit of Dialogue" Amid Disruption

The arrival of the American President comes as the WEF convenes under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue."

However, Deutsche Welle (DW) reports that the event is taking place at a time when President Trump appears to be seeking to restructure aspects of the international order.

DW highlights the President's redrawing of established trade rules, his mass withdrawal from international organizations including the UN climate treaty, and his recent threats to annex Greenland from Denmark, a close NATO ally.

Despite these tensions, DW reports that President Trump is leading the largest United States delegation ever sent to the Alpine town.

The group comprises five cabinet secretaries and other senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

To complement this strong presence, DW notes the establishment of the first-ever "USA House," a venue housed in a small church on the town's main promenade where U.S. officials will host events and network with investors.

Borge Brende, the WEF President and CEO, told DW that dialogue is "an urgent necessity" at this critical juncture marked by profound geoeconomic transformation.

This sentiment is echoed in Time Magazine, which features interviews with forum leaders Borge Brende and André Hoffmann discussing how the organization is adapting to an era where global consensus-forming has been displaced by nationalism and populism.

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine, Gaza, and Greenland

The diplomatic agenda in Davos is expected to be dominated by security concerns. DW reports that Mr. Trump is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and G7 leaders on the sidelines of the main event.

The Financial Times, cited by DW, indicates the goal is to seek U.S. backing for security guarantees for Ukraine following a possible peace agreement with Russia.

However, AFP reports that a White House official stated no bilateral meetings have been formally scheduled yet. The news agency also notes that President Trump is reportedly considering convening a first meeting of a so-called "Board of Peace" for Gaza at Davos.

Tensions within the transatlantic alliance are also likely to surface. AFP highlights that President Trump will be alongside European NATO allies whom he has threatened with tariffs if they do not back his quest to acquire Greenland.

DW notes that this ambition regarding Greenland is part of a broader assault on international rules that have been in place since World War II.

Economic Outlook and Artificial Intelligence

Beyond geopolitics, the global economy and technology remain central themes.

DW reports that the global economy has been relatively resilient, projected to grow at 3.1 percent in 2026. However, the outlet notes concerns from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding debt levels in African countries and the pressure on global trade due to protectionist policies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also take center stage. Time Magazine notes that following its "Person of the Year" selection, AI will be a key theme, with contributors like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff writing on the topic.

DW reports that top tech leaders, including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Google's AI chief Demis Hassabis, will attend.

Concerns about the impact of AI on employment are prevalent; DW cites Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who warns that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs in the next one to five years.

A Gathering of Global Leaders

The guest list for the 2026 meeting reflects the shifting global power dynamics. According to DW, President Trump will be joined by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Argentinian President Javier Milei, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The roster also includes Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

As the forum begins, the contrast between the venue and its most prominent guest remains sharp.

As AFP observes, the forum has always been an "odd fit" for the former property tycoon whose brand of populism has scorned globalist elites.

et, as Time Magazine concludes, while the President shows no signs of getting up from the "global chessboard," his presence in Davos underscores his intent to leave a legacy that extends far beyond the United States borders.