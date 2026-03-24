Deadly Missile Strike on Peshmerga Base Draws Strong Condemnation from Kurdish Leadership

“The Kurdistan Region has not been a party to the conflicts and tensions unfolding between several countries,” Mustafa said, adding that continued attacks on its territory under any pretext are “completely unacceptable.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday strongly condemned a missile attack targeting a Peshmerga base in the Soran Autonomous Administration in the Kurdistan Region, describing it as an unacceptable escalation that threatens regional stability.

In an official statement, Sheikh Jaafar denounced the early morning strike on the headquarters of the 7th Brigade of the Peshmerga forces, located in the Spilk area along the borders of Khalifan district.

He confirmed that the attack resulted in the deaths of six “heroic Peshmerga” fighters and left several others wounded.

The Kurdish official warned that the deteriorating security environment—driven by ongoing regional conflicts—poses a growing threat to the Kurdistan Region. He stressed that the apparent objective behind such attacks is to undermine stability and security in the region.

“The Kurdistan Region has not been a party to the conflicts and tensions unfolding between several countries,” the statement noted, adding that continued attacks on its territory under any pretext are “completely unacceptable.”

Sheikh Jaafar further cautioned that such strikes endanger civilian lives and risk triggering broader political and security instability across the region.

Concluding his statement, he extended his condolences to the families of the fallen fighters and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a direct act of hostile aggression against the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan Region President described the incident as a “direct hostile aggression against the country’s sovereignty” and called for action by the Iraqi federal government and the international community to prevent further attacks.

In a statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the attack targeted Peshmerga bases and resulted in casualties among forces stationed in the area. “I strongly condemn the hostile and traitorous attack on Peshmerga bases last night, which resulted in 6 brave Peshmergas being martyred and 30 others wounded,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister added that authorities would respond to the incident, saying, “We will take all measures to counter this hostility on the Kurdistan Region. I call on the federal government and the international community to put an end to these attacks on the Kurdistan Region.”

Details of the incident were outlined earlier by the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, which said the strikes occurred early Tuesday and involved ballistic missiles targeting two separate military positions. According to the ministry’s statement, the headquarters of the 7th Infantry Division of the 1st Sector and a unit from the 5th Infantry Division were hit in the attacks.

The ministry said six ballistic missiles were used in what it described as a “hostile act,” resulting in the deaths of six Peshmerga fighters and injuries to 30 others. It confirmed that those wounded were receiving medical treatment.