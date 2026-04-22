Trump Extends Ceasefire Window as Iran Divisions Delay Islamabad Talks: Axios

Trump extended a short ceasefire to allow Iran to unify its position, as internal divisions delay Islamabad talks and raise uncertainty over negotiations

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — U.S. President Donald Trump has extended a short ceasefire window to allow Iran time to unify its position on negotiations, as internal divisions in Tehran delay a second round of talks in Islamabad, according to U.S. officials on Wednesday.

The decision, reported by Axios, gives Iran an additional three to five days to present a coherent counter-offer before the ceasefire expires.

“Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire… It is not going to be open-ended,” a U.S. source said, according to the report.

The move comes as Washington continues to push for a negotiated settlement to end the conflict and address remaining disputes over Iran’s nuclear program.

However, U.S. officials say internal fractures within Iran’s leadership have complicated the process, raising uncertainty over whether Tehran can respond within the given timeframe.

According to the report, divisions have emerged between Iran’s civilian negotiators and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with disagreements over negotiation strategy and limited communication with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

“We saw that there is an absolute fracture inside Iran between the negotiators and the military,” a U.S. official said.

These divisions became more visible following the first round of talks in Islamabad, when IRGC leadership reportedly rejected elements discussed by Iran’s negotiators.

Tensions further escalated when Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that was not implemented by the IRGC, which instead publicly criticized the decision.

The uncertainty disrupted plans for a second round of negotiations. U.S. Vice President JD Vance had been preparing to travel to Islamabad to lead talks, but the trip was delayed as Iranian participation remained unclear.

According to the report, Pakistani mediators initially received signals that Tehran would attend the talks, but those indications were later withdrawn, with Iran instead demanding the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade.

The delays prompted a reassessment in Washington. On Tuesday, Trump convened senior officials, including Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, to decide between further military action or extending diplomatic efforts.

The president ultimately chose to extend the ceasefire, signaling a preference to pursue negotiations while maintaining pressure through the ongoing blockade.

According to U.S. officials, Washington believes it has achieved its primary military objectives and is seeking to avoid further escalation unless diplomatic efforts fail.

The ceasefire extension, however, is conditional. U.S. officials warned that if Iran does not respond within the set timeframe, military options could return to consideration.

The situation now hinges on whether Iranian leadership can resolve internal disagreements and provide a clear directive for negotiators to proceed with talks.