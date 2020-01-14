Germany: Coalition withdrawal from Iraq will only strengthen ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany's foreign minister on Monday said that any withdrawal of the US-led Coalition against the Islamic State from Iraq will aid the group’s resurgence, making it not only a domestic threat in Iraq but also an international one.

“The troop withdrawal from Iraq will make it a fertile ground for terrorism and attacks will hit the region and Europe,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas in a press conference in Amman.

Maas argued that progress in the fight against the Islamic State need to be preserved, so “it is important to continue with our duties as the International Coalition in Iraq and the area.”

Amid elevated tensions between the US and Iran, both the Coalition and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) previously suspended military operations against the extremist group to focus on ensuring the security of the military bases in Iraq from which its troops operate.

“In the past few weeks, ISIS conducted several attacks, increasing its activity. Our concern is that a sudden extraction of foreign troops in Iraq will help ISIS get stronger and further increase their attacks in Iraq, posing a great threat in Iraq and European countries,” Mass added.