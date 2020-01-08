Iran strikes military bases in Iraq, Kurdistan housing US forces: Pentagon

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US and coalition forces, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday local time.
The military strikes landed at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq as well as near the US Consulate in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, the Pentagon said in a statement.
“At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the statement read.
“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” it added. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”
According to Iraqi media reports, there were only Iraqi security causalities in the attack on Ain al-Assad. There were no casualties reported in Erbil.
Footage shared widely on social media allegedly shows Iranian missiles targeting US and coalition forces at #Iraq’s Ain al-Assad airbase. #Soleimani #Iran pic.twitter.com/6pQkPYBrE4— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) January 8, 2020
US President Donald Trump was expected to make an announcement at the Oval Office, but CNN later reported that he would not make a statement.
Meanwhile, Iran warned the US that it would target Washington’s neighboring allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates if an attack on Iranian soil occurs, Iranian media reported.
The developments come after a US drone strike last week killed Qasim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force in Baghdad.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.
