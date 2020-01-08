Iran strikes military bases in Iraq, Kurdistan housing US forces: Pentagon

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at airbases in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region that house US and coalition forces, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday local time.

The military strikes landed at the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq as well as near the US Consulate in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“At approximately 5:30 pm on Jan. 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the statement read.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” it added. “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

According to Iraqi media reports, there were only Iraqi security causalities in the attack on Ain al-Assad. There were no casualties reported in Erbil.