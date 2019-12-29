WATCH: Jewish community in Kurdistan Region celebrates Hanukkah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of the Jewish community from the Kurdistan Region gathered in the town of Al-Qosh within the Nineveh Plains on Sunday to celebrate Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The celebration falls on the 25th of Kislev, the ninth month in the lunisolar Hebrew calendar. The festival lasts for eight days. This year’s festival began on Dec. 22 and will end on Dec. 30.

The prestigious ceremony is also symbolized by eight unique candles on the menorah. During each night of Hanukkah, a new candle is lit.

Ranj Cohen, a Kurdish Jew who participated in the festival, explained to Kurdistan 24 that the Jewish community from the Kurdistan Region celebrates the ceremony annually at the final resting place of their prophet Nahum, where they light “the final candle” on the nine-branch menorah.