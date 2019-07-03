Lavrov: Russia calls for direct talks between Syrian Kurds, Damascus

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Moscow is calling for direct talks between the Kurdish administration in northern Syria and the government in Damascus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

His comments came in response to a question raised by Kurdistan 24 Correspondent Khoshawi Mohammed during a press conference in Moscow about political talks and Kurdish rights in Syria.

Lavrov stated that since the start of the negotiations in Syria, Russia “understood the need to take into account the interests of all ethnic and religious groups of the Syrian society, including the Kurds, in all stages of negotiations.”

He mentioned that during the Astana talks in 2018, the need to ensure the full-fledged representation of the Kurds was particularly underscored.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress had also clearly outlined the need to take into account the interests of the Kurds.

He added that the necessity to hold direct talks and negotiations between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus is now well-understood, but that it remains that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must be considered.

Lavrov said that Russia notices the Kurds are interested in this dialogue and that Moscow welcomes the move.

Syrian Kurds, backed by the US-led coalition, over the past few years have played a significant role in defeating the Islamic State in Syria. Currently, they control large swaths of territory in the north and northeast of Syria, establishing a self-administration.

