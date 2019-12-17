Masoud Barzani hosts new Canadian, British Ambassadors to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday met in Erbil with two newly-appointed ambassadors to Iraq, Canada's Ulric Shannon and Britain's Stephen Hickey.

In the first meeting, Shannon said he admired the development and stability in the Kurdistan Region, commending Barzani’s role in the political process and the fight against the so-called Islamic State. Shannon praised the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Canada, affirming the North American nation's support to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

For his part, the KDP leader congratulated Shannon on his new position and wished him success in his role as Canadian Ambassador to Iraq.

They also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the threat of a resurgence of the Islamic State.