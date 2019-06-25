Kurdish leaders discuss disputed areas, Erbil-Baghdad ties with US delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdish officials on Monday discussed the current situation in disputed territories as well as Erbil-Baghdad relations with a US delegation in Erbil.

The US delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran, Andrew Peek, accompanied by US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Muller, Consul-General in Erbil, Steven Fagin, and other diplomats.

They met with the incumbent Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) and current Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani, with whom they discussed — at length — the longstanding relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.