PHOTOS: Fire destroys tens of shelters in Kurdistan Ezidi camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A fire on Tuesday morning burned down at least 20 shelters in a Yezidi (Ezidi) camp in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, with no human casualties reported, a source from the camp administration said.

The fire erupted in Chamshko Camp, home to nearly 5,000 Ezidi internally displaced persons (IDPs). It is located in the city of Zakho in Duhok Province, near the Turkish border.

“It started around 06:00 am and, in total, burned down 20 shelters,” the source told Kurdistan 24. “The fire caused no human casualties, but did cause financial damage to the victims.”

The fire is believed to be sparked by faulty electric wiring, but forensic teams are investigating the incident, the source added.

The Kurdistan Region is home to 1.2 million IDPs and refugees, who had fled from different parts of Iraq and Syria from the threats of the Islamic State attacks.

Editing by Nadia Riva