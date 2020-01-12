Turkish-backed Syrian militia remove Kurdish people, culture in north Syria: Eyewitness

QAMISHLI (Kurdistan 24) – A Syrian Kurdish civilian who returned to his hometown under Turkish control in northern Syria said on Saturday that Turkish-backed militias work to remove the Kurdish people and culture from areas under their control.

Zeki Haj, a 54-year-old Syrian Kurdish advocate from the Syrian Kurdish town of Ras Al-Ain, also known as Serekaniye in Kurdish, returned to the town a few weeks ago after Turkish-backed Syrian radical groups controlled it in November.

He used to have a small bookshop in the town and, after being forcibly displaced in November, he returned to check on his house and shop.

“When I arrived in the outskirts of the town, the Turkish-backed groups at the checkpoint immediately asked, ‘Are you Kurd or Arab?’”

He said the militias affiliated to the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition looted the shop and the Kurdish books.

“Kurdish books were taken while other books were left there, and pictures and posters of children in Kurdish clothes were removed from the walls of the book shop,” he said. “Paintings of Newroz and Kurdish clothes were removed as well.”

He confirmed that the Turkish-backed radical groups intimidate any Kurd who wants to return home and remove anything related to the Kurdish culture.

“They tore the pictures and trampled them with their feet,” he said, referring to what the Turkish-backed groups did to his shop.