Iraq, China sign 8 Memorandum of Understanding to develop economic, trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi delegation headed by Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi signed eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with China to develop economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The delegation consisted of 55 high-ranking individuals, including ministers, officials, and provincial governors. During the visit, the delegates signed eight MoU’s with China’s trade chamber to support Iraq's economic infrastructure.

“This visit represents a new start for Iraq in areas of economy and security,” Abdul Mahdi said in a statement on Monday.

“We will diversify Iraq’s economy, and we will fund the major projects through our revenue from oil exported to china which is about one million barrels of oil per day (bpd).”

Abul Mahdi also mentioned that his government would further develop ties related to utilities, essential services, and rebuild the areas demolished during the war against the so-called Islamic State.

On his side, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country “is very interested with its relations with Iraq,” adding they consider Iraq “a main and strategic partner in the Middle East.”

"We will support efforts to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq, and we appreciate Iraq’s role in supporting China in different areas,” Jinping added. “We will continue our cooperation, and we appreciate Iraq’s role in standing against terror.”

Saleh Abdullah al-Jabouri, Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals, announced on Monday during the Iraq-Chinese Economic Cooperation Forum that one of the MoU’s would establish industrial cities in five Iraqi provinces to manufacture high-quality Chinese materials.

Jabouri also noted that there are over 200 projects and investment opportunities for the companies who work with Iraq’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The cooperation between the two countries will also include aeronautics with satellites, promote education and cultural collaboration like the establishment of a Chinese library at the University of Baghdad.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany