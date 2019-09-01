US-led coalition praises SDF’s anti-ISIS efforts amid Turkish threats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) remain focused on the fight against the so-called Islamic state and have arrested over 225 suspected militants in the last four months, the US-led coalition said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement followed a renewed threat on Sunday by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to launch a unilateral offensive into northeastern Syria if Turkish demands on the so-called “safe zone” were not met within three weeks.

The Turkish president said the Turkish army should control the safe zone, the Associated Press reported.

“If our soldiers do not start to control the area actively, we will have no choice but to activate our own operational plans,” Erdogan said.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Turkey and the US agreed on a new security mechanism designed to address the former’s concerns regarding northeastern Syria.

However, according to the coalition, the “the SDF supported the US-Turkey security mechanism effort by removing fortifications and retrograding negotiated forces and heavy weapons away from the Turkey-Syria border.”

During a meeting with Arab tribes in Tal Abyad on Sunday to discuss the recent Turkish threats, lham Ahmed, the president of the Syrian Democratic Council’s Executive Council, said the Kurdish side is flexible with the recent agreements between Washington and Ankara “to build a principled and sustainable peace process with Turkey to preserve security on both sides of the borders.”