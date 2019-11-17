Unidentified gunmen assassinate Iraqi activist as protests continue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Unidentified gunmen assassinated an Iraqi activist in Baghdad on Saturday as anti-government protests marred by violence continued in Iraq, according to a security source who spoke to Kurdistan 24.

The assailants fatally shot Adnan Rostam in the al-Hurriya neighborhood, located in northwest Baghdad. A family member later announced the killing to the public on social media.

It was not immediately clear if the incident was linked to the protests and Iraqi authorities have yet to comment on the killing.

Several activists have been assassinated since crowds took to the street a month and a half ago, with multiple reports of anonymous threats made to those taking part and security forces arresting many others.

Other demonstrators, both male and female, have also been kidnapped by unknown individuals or groups, with protesters often blaming government security forces or Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) militias. A number of those abducted have since become protest icons. Others have reportedly been released, including paramedic Saba Al Mahdawi and journalist Hisham Ali, as reported by The National reported on Thursday.

Security forces, along with Iranian-backed PMF, have often taken severe measures to deter protests, killing upwards of 320 demonstrators and wounding close to 15,000 others. Riot police have used live rounds, tear gas canisters, and stun grenades on civilians.

Demonstrators are calling for radical change in Iraq’s political system, which they say fails to address their basic economic and employment needs, but instead serves the interests of a small governing elite.

On Friday night, a car bomb exploded in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, killing and injuring up to 18, Iraq’s Defense Ministry said. Another bombing the same night in the city of Nasiriya reportedly wounded 11 more people.

Iraq’s defense minister, Najah al-Shammari, claimed on Saturday that “a third party” was behind some of the killings, adding that this unnamed entity was seeking sow discord between the security forces and demonstrators.

Editing by John J. Catherine